Extinction Rebellion is undertaking a two-week protest in London aimed at disrupting ‘business as usual’ in the capital as the climate crisis unfolds.The Impossible Rebellion, which began on 23 August, is the activist group’s first major action since its Autumn Rebellion in September last year, which lasted for 10 days.The primary aim of the protest is to demand that the government “stop all new fossil fuel investment immediately”. XR also hopes to “build pressure on the biggest financial institutions” in London it says are fuelling climate change.On Wednesday, Extinction Rebellion gathered outside the Brazilian Embassy to protest the environmental destruction of the Amazon Rainforest and Brazil’s treatment...