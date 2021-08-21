Tom T. Hall, country music’s ‘storyteller,’ is dead at 85

The artist with his wife, Miss Dixie. This article originally appeared in 2011. Tom T. Hall spent the ‘70s writing and recording Country Music Hall of Fame-quality story-songs about being thrown in a country jail, working in a graveyard, drinking beer and the like. And smack-dab in the middle of all his serious success, he did the last thing anybody’d expect from a country hitmaker—he put out an album “for children of all ages”. CalledSongs From Fox Hollow, it was populated by characters from his farm, like Sneaky Snake and the Mysterious Fox. Nashville singing and songwriting duo Eric Brace and Peter Cooper decided it was high time for kids young and old to get hear those songs again. So they rounded up a crew of first-rate singers and pickers—a few of them bona fide country and rock legends, like Duane Eddy, Bobby Bare and Lloyd Green, and the rest bright or rising stars of the roots world, like Buddy Miller, Patty Griffin, Jim Lauderdale, Elizabeth Cook and Jon Byrd—and re-recorded them (the resulting album, I Love: Tom T. Hall’s Songs Of Fox Hollow, was released in May to critical acclaim). Nothing could be more fitting than sitting down to talk about the old and new projects with Hall, Cooper and Brace out at Fox Hollow.