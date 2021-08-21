Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays: Misleading numbers with runners in scoring position

allfans.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Jays have some of the best numbers with runners in scoring position in baseball, so why does it feel they struggle to put runs on the board when it matters most?. That’s a question that many of us have been asking ourselves lately. I know I’ve heard it talked about on the broadcast, and I’ve read about it in various articles, but after the blown opportunity against Detroit on Friday night I had to go look for myself.

allfans.co

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Breyvic Valera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scoring Position#Bunt#The Blue Jays#Mlb Com#Batting Average#Slugging Percentage#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBMLive.com

Tigers trade for veteran catcher, add him to roster just before game time

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers have acquired veteran catcher Dustin Garneau to help plug their temporary shortage of catching depth. The Tigers sent cash considerations to the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Garneau, 34, who was playing in Triple-A Albuquerque. The deal was permissible even though it was after the...
MLBYardbarker

Springerless Blue Jays Avoid Seattle Sweep

They’ve done it before. The Toronto Blue Jays played almost half their season without George Springer, and on Sunday they did it again. In Toronto’s first 70 games — prior to Springer’s re-return in late June — the Blue Jays posted a 35-35 record. The pre-Springer offense had the third-most runs in the American League and earned a +43 run differential. But Springer took them to the next level. Without the back-to-back American League Player of the Week, the Blue Jays returned to their early-season lineup. And at least for one game, they survived.
MLBYardbarker

Report: Blue Jays Promote Otto Lopez

Another top prospect is set to make his Blue Jay debut. Toronto infielder/outfielder Otto Lopez has been called up to the MLB, as Antonio Puesán first reported. The organization has not yet confirmed the transaction or a corresponding move. Lopez signed with the Blue Jays in 2016 and is currently...
MLBnumberfire.com

Reese McGuire sitting Sunday for Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays did not include Reese McGuire in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. McGuire will take a seat Sunday while Alejandro Kirk plays catcher and bats sixth. Our models project McGuire for 65 more plate appearances this season, with 1 home run, 7 runs,...
MLBYardbarker

Report: Blue Jays to Promote Prospect Kevin Smith

Another day, another call-up. Infield prospect Kevin Smith will join the Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday in Washington, per Sportsnet's Jamie Campbell. In 82 triple-A games in 2021, Smith is posting a .286/.371/.576 slashline with 19 homers and 63 RBI. Though Smith's power received just a 50-grade per MLB.com, where he is ranked as Toronto's No. 23 prospect, it has played up in recent years. In his last season of organized ball before 2021, Smith hit just .209 with a .666 OPS, but has been slugging out of the gate for the Buffalo Bisons this year.
MLBnumberfire.com

Lourdes Gurriel sitting for Blue Jays Sunday

Lourdes Gurriel will not start in the Toronto Blue Jays' Sunday afternoon game against the Seattle Mariners. Gurriel will take the afternoon off while Corey Dickerson starts in left field and bats fifth. Gurriel is projected to make 151 more plate appearances this season, with 6 home runs, 19 runs,...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Nats Look to End Skid Against Blue Jays

The Washington Nationals welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to the Nation’s Capital for a two game set on the heels of Washington’s seven game losing streak. The Nats have not fared well lately in pushing across late inning runs to scratch out a win or two. Their seven game losing streak is in the middle of a month of August that has only seen them win a mere two games. Clearly, the departure of the veterans meant the Nats would not win many games, but few expected the gigantic drop-off in this manner. Some of these losses, however, have been close. The young Nats have a lot of spunk and fight; just not enough to win, lately.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Recapping the weekend that was for the Blue Jays

George Rusic hosts for Scotty Mac this week alongside Julian McKenzie from The Athletic, Montreal. Plenty to get to from the Jays west coast trip, Roger Federer nearing retirement and more rules from sports teams and COVID-19 (3:47). First up, Shi Davidi on how the Jays took a 9-2 homestand and followed with a 3-4 […]
MLBMLB

Springer's injury sends Blue Jays reeling

SEATTLE -- Star outfielder George Springer left Saturday’s game against the Mariners with a left ankle sprain after slamming into the outfield wall and landing awkwardly on the warning track at T-Mobile Park. The 9-3 loss that instantly unraveled after Springer’s injury was already one of the toughest of the...
MLBwhee.net

Nats take on Blue Jays Tuesday

The Braves swept the series with a 6-5 win over the Nats Sunday. Washington falls to 50-68 on the season. The win pushes the Braves into first-place in the National League East and the Nats into last place, 12 games behind the Braves. The Nats have won 1 out of their last 10 games. The Nats are off today and play at home against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Fall To Nationals On Tough Tuesday

Bo Bichette reached with his glove as the ball dinked off leather and skittered into the outfield. The narrow miss pushed two more Nationals runs across and, seconds later, a mistimed Alek Manoah pickoff move cashed another. By the end of the third, the Blue Jays' sour day had further unraveled.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Blue Jays DFA Rafael Dolis, Fans Rejoice

The moment that Blue Jays fans have waited all season for has finally arrived. No, not clinching a playoff spot, though today’s move might very well help in that direction. Rafael Dolis has been designated for assignment. i.e. adios Rafael. Infielder Kevin Smith will be added to the roster in his place.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays road favourites at Nationals for Tuesday night

The Toronto Blue Jays will be beginning their final interleague series of the 2021 MLB season on Tuesday night when they visit the slumping Washington Nationals as opening -172 favourites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto travels to Washington after dropping two of three in Seattle...
MLBallfans.co

Cameron fighting for future in Tigers’ outfield

DETROIT — Tuesday will mark the four-year anniversary of Daz Cameron joining the Tigers’ organization as part of the Justin Verlander trade. As Saturday’s move to Triple-A Toledo shows, he still has to fight his way into Detroit’s outfield mix. The Tigers’ roster makeup meant one of their young outfielders...
MLBTrentonian

Blue Jays call up infielder Kevin Smith

Kevin Smith got the call to the show. The Blue Jays selected Smith's contract and promoted him from Triple-A Buffalo prior to their 8-5 loss to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday afternoon. Smith made his big league debut with a pinch hit appearance in the eighth inning. He struck out.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Fixing Their Own Oopsie?

The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Mallex Smith, which may not have been necessary if they could have held on to Jonathan Davis. The Toronto Blue Jays acquired Mallex Smith from Cincinnati this week, adding some potential speed to their system. Because Smith was a minor league deal and hadn’t seen the big leagues this season, he could be traded. On the surface, it seems like a depth move, particularly in light of George Sringer’s subsequent knee injury. However, it may not have been necessary had the Blue Jays been able to work their roster differently.
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Nats sweep the Blue Jays in a comeback win!

The Washington Nationals had not had a series sweep since June 30 until today’s sweep of Toronto. This one was a come from behind win as the Nats victimized their departed closer Brad Hand who they traded to Toronto for Riley Adams. Yes, the Adams who had a 5-7 (.714 batting average) series against the Blue Jays with a HBP. Certainly Adams channeled his inner Daniel Murphy to frustrate his former team.
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays: Questions that need to be answered yet this season

TORONTO, CANADA - DECEMBER 4: President Mark Shapiro looks on as Ross Atkins speaks to the media as Atkins is introduced as the new general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays during a press conference on December 4, 2015 at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Comments / 0

Community Policy