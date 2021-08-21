Blue Jays: Misleading numbers with runners in scoring position
The Blue Jays have some of the best numbers with runners in scoring position in baseball, so why does it feel they struggle to put runs on the board when it matters most?. That’s a question that many of us have been asking ourselves lately. I know I’ve heard it talked about on the broadcast, and I’ve read about it in various articles, but after the blown opportunity against Detroit on Friday night I had to go look for myself.allfans.co
Comments / 0