TRACKING HENRI: Hurricane Henri expected to produce heavy rain, flash flooding across parts of NJ

Hurricane Henri and its potential impacts to New Jersey.

Hurricane Henri is heading toward the tri-state area, and while the Garden State won’t be directly hit by the storm, its effects will be felt.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire state of New Jersey until 8 p.m. Monday for downpours associated with Hurricane Henri that would create inland flooding.

A tropical storm warning is in effect until further notice for Monmouth, Middlesex, eastern Union, eastern Passaic, Hudson, and eastern Bergen counties as tropical storm conditions are expected. This is likely to be dropped as Henri weakens and proceeds to make landfall.

A rip current statement is in effect for the Jersey Shore as rough surf creates dangerous rip currents.

Hurricane Henri is expected to remain east of New Jersey throughout the day. The extent of the tropical storm force or hurricane force winds are well away from our state. The tropical rains, however are here and they will be here all day. Possibly moving slowly from south to north across the state. This will cause for dangerous Flash Flooding through central and northern New Jersey through this afternoon and evening.

• RAIN: At least 2-4" rain. More is likely as this heavy rain shreds away from the hurricane.

• COASTAL FLOODING: Limited to minor flooding during high tide along the Jersey shore. High tide is near 8am.

• WIND & GUSTS: Likely near 20-30mph, maybe an occasional 40-50mph gust, but unlikely.

TOMORROW: Clouds to start the day. Sun shines later. Highs near 85. Lows near 72.

TUESDAY: High heat! High humidity! Lots of sunshine. Highs near 93. Lows near 73. Heatwave likely begins.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, hazy, and humid. Highs near 95. Lows near 75.

THURSDAY: Opportunity for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some could be severe - too soon to tell. Need to watch. Highs near 92. Lows near 74.

FRIDAY: Opportunity for afternoon thunderstorms again. Highs near 91. Lows near 72. Front passes through and drops temperatures for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered thundershowers. Highs near 85. Lows near 71.