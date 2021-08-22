Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

TRACKING HENRI: Hurricane Henri expected to produce heavy rain, flash flooding across parts of NJ

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

News 12 New Jersey's STORM TEAM is monitoring Henri and its potential impacts to New Jersey. Be prepared, stay safe and stay with News 12 as we get you through the storm. If you lose power, you can watch News 12 with the News 12 mobile app.

Hurricane Henri is heading toward the tri-state area, and while the Garden State won’t be directly hit by the storm, its effects will be felt.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire state of New Jersey until 8 p.m. Monday for downpours associated with Hurricane Henri that would create inland flooding.

MORE: 6 flooding safety tips to follow

A tropical storm warning is in effect until further notice for Monmouth, Middlesex, eastern Union, eastern Passaic, Hudson, and eastern Bergen counties as tropical storm conditions are expected. This is likely to be dropped as Henri weakens and proceeds to make landfall.

A rip current statement is in effect for the Jersey Shore as rough surf creates dangerous rip currents.

MORE: 12 tips to avoid getting caught in a rip current

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uEamH_0bZ2Z4YK00

Hurricane Henri is expected to remain east of New Jersey throughout the day. The extent of the tropical storm force or hurricane force winds are well away from our state. The tropical rains, however are here and they will be here all day. Possibly moving slowly from south to north across the state. This will cause for dangerous Flash Flooding through central and northern New Jersey through this afternoon and evening.

• RAIN: At least 2-4" rain. More is likely as this heavy rain shreds away from the hurricane.

• COASTAL FLOODING: Limited to minor flooding during high tide along the Jersey shore. High tide is near 8am.

• WIND & GUSTS: Likely near 20-30mph, maybe an occasional 40-50mph gust, but unlikely.

RELATED: Live Updates TRACKING HENRI

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

TOMORROW: Clouds to start the day. Sun shines later. Highs near 85. Lows near 72.

TUESDAY: High heat! High humidity! Lots of sunshine. Highs near 93. Lows near 73. Heatwave likely begins.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, hazy, and humid. Highs near 95. Lows near 75.

THURSDAY: Opportunity for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some could be severe - too soon to tell. Need to watch. Highs near 92. Lows near 74.

FRIDAY: Opportunity for afternoon thunderstorms again. Highs near 91. Lows near 72. Front passes through and drops temperatures for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for scattered thundershowers. Highs near 85. Lows near 71.

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
765K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Hurricanes#Hurricane Center#Extreme Weather#Eastern Union#Wind Gusts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Arkansas Online

Hurricane Ida to bring chance for heavy rain, strong winds to Arkansas

The landfall of Hurricane Ida is expected to bring heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding and a chance for strong winds to southeastern and eastern Arkansas starting Sunday, forecasters said. Forecasters predict the greatest rain accumulations will be seen in the southeast half of the state, with up to 4 inches...
Westchester County, NYNews 12

Afghan woman with ties to Westchester goes missing

An Afghan woman with ties to Westchester County is among the many missing in Thursday's suicide bombings outside the Kabul airport. Family members say that they have not heard from Freshta Nazari, who was at the airport trying to flee Afghanistan. They say the 24-year-old women's right's activist was standing...
AccidentsNews 12

Police: 1 injured in state prison bus fire

New video shows a New York State prison bus up in flames. Police say about 20 inmates made it out of the bus, leading to altercations among themselves, then with the officers. One inmate suffered injuries, not considered to be serious, during the incident. Witnesses say they saw the smoke...
Norwalk, CTNews 12

Owner of Bobby Q’s in Norwalk dies at age 56

A Norwalk restaurateur and blues music fanatic has died. LeRose, also known as ‘Bobby Q.' has died at 56 years old after dealing with a rare form of soft tissue sarcoma. LeRose owned popular restaurant Bobby Q’s in Norwalk, where he recreated authentic Kansas City barbecue cuisine. The business owner...
New York City, NYNews 12

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who always wanted to be in the military. A man who planned to become a sheriff’s deputy when his deployment ended. Heartwrenching details began emerging Friday about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 100 Afghans.
New York City, NYNews 12

Man fatally stabbed in Brighton Beach

A man was fatally stabbed in Brighton Beach early this morning. The 51-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was found shortly before 4 a.m. at 422 Brighton Beach Ave. with multiple stab wounds to the chest.
EnvironmentNews 12

Cooler weather, rain likely on the way for this weekend

It will be much cooler this weekend then it has been, but the chances for rain are also there. Today will have highs around 75 with mostly clouds and slow moving storms. There could also be passing showers tonight and Sunday, causing a flash flooding risk. Next: Remnants of Ida...
EnvironmentNews 12

Cooler weather, rain likely on the way for this weekend

It will be much cooler this weekend then it has been, but the chances for rain are also there. Today will have highs around 75 with mostly clouds and slow moving storms. There could also be passing showers tonight and Sunday, causing a flash flooding risk. Next: Remnants of Ida...

Comments / 0

Community Policy