There may be no more encouraging words to Alex Cora's ears than these: Rafael Devers is about to get hot. Devers was hardly the story after a 12-2 bludgeoning of the Twins on Thursday, not with Chris Sale hitting 98 mph and throwing an immaculate inning, or Bobby Dalbec launching two home runs and driving in seven, or Kyle Schwarber continuing his mastery of the strike zone with a double and four walks while sneaking in his debut at first base, or even Matt Barnes escaping the ninth inning unscathed in his first low-leverage appearance.