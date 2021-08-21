Cancel
Martin Odegaard could have the same impact at Arsenal that what Mesut Ozil brought in 2013

By Daily Mail
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal need a new spark, an external signing to click them into gear. While Martin Odegaard isn't exactly a new face, he could be the man to change their fortunes. The Gunners were in a similar spot of bother eight years ago, when they were involved in a top-four battle and nothing more, miles away from the Premier League summit and in the midst of a eight-year trophy drought.

