Report: FDA Could Give Pfizer Vaccine Full Approval on Monday

By Brandon Comeaux
Talk Radio 960am
 7 days ago
The U.S. Federal Drug Administration is aiming to give the 2-shot Pfizer vaccine full approval on Monday, a full two weeks ahead of their Labor Day deadline. That's according to The New York Times, as reported in this Reuters article. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are all...

Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana.

