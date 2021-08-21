Cancel
MLB

Angels Turn to Detmers to Even Series in Cleveland

Halos Heaven
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter managing one of the best comeback wins in franchise history on Thursday in Detroit, the Angels fell flat in their series opener against the Indians yesterday, losing 9-1 to bring their record back to an even .500 for the 26th time this season. They’ll try to recapture the magic from that Tigers series and even things up in Cleveland on Saturday, and they’ll do it by sending rookie Reid Detmers to the mound for his fourth major-league start.

Reid Detmers
#The Angels#Detroit#Indians#Tigers
Los Angeles Angels
