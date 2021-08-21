Freshmen Volleyball defeats Edison

The Sailors kicked off their season with a win. After dropping the first set to the Chargers, the freshmen team came together to win the next two sets to defeat Edison on the road. Setters Erin Ellis and Alyssa Ramos fed sets to hitters Claire Bartlome, Jeighla Peak, Grace Conrady, and Cali Wilson. The back row was defended by Bailey Piwinski, Eva Birdwell, and Mariah Mills stepped in at the service line to help the Sailors pull ahead. The Sailors play Huron in Huron on Tuesday! Good luck Sailors!