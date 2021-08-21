Cancel
Edison, OH

Junior Varsity Volleyball defeats Edison

By Admin
vermilionathletics.org
 7 days ago

The Sailors took home a win from the Edison Chargers for their opening match on Saturday! The Chargers came close in the first set, but they couldn’t pull ahead to defeat the Sailors. Setters Erin Ellis, Maddy Fortney, and Gracie Porter set up lead hitters Aubree Kennedy, Georgia Repola, and Meagan Rini each with 4 kills. Peyton Logsdon was lead server with 4 aces. Ellis (2) and Rini (1) contributed additional aces. Kennedy, Logsdon, Repola, and Rini also defended the net with block kills which stopped the Charger offense. Marissa Garcia, Maddie Taylor, and Natalie Newbill defended the back court. Freshmen Claire Bartlome and Jeighla Peak joined the Sailors on offense. The JV squad is on the road again next Tuesday in Huron. Come support the Sailors!

