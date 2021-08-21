Cancel
NFL

Former Titans, Oilers GM Floyd Reese dies at 73

By Erin Fox
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd Reese, the general manager who built the Tennessee Titans team that made it all the way to the franchise’s first and only Super Bowl, has died at 73, the Titans announced on Saturday. “Floyd spent over two decades with our franchise in a variety of roles — position coach,...

NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans add roster hopeful, coach to COVID-19 list

The hits just keep on coming for this Tennessee Titans team. For the second time in as many seasons, COVID-19 has bitten into this proud franchise’s roster. Coaches and players have been placed on the sideline as a result. Here we go again with a story that’s become all too familiar, one that fans and members of this team’s leadership structure have gotten sick of hearing about or reading.
NFLNFL

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the club announced Thursday. As a vaccinated player, Tannehill will need two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin the team, if asymptomatic. Per NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, general manager Jon Robinson said Tannehill is feeling OK. That means he could be back and available for the club's preseason finale against the Chicago Bears on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, NFL Network). Tannehill did not play in the Titans' first two preseason games against the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFLBirmingham Star

Titans sign former Chiefs TE Deon Yelder

The Tennessee Titans agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder on Sunday. Yelder, 26, caught 10 passes for 86 yards in 26 games (two starts) with the Chiefs over the past three seasons. Undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2018, Yelder has also spent time...
NFLsteelersnow.com

Steelers Cut former Rams, Titans Kicker Sam Sloman

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have released kicker Sam Sloman as part of the team’s mandatory cut from 90 players to 85 on Tuesday. Sloman, 23, signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after previously spending time with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Rams, who drafted him in 2020.
NFLallfans.co

Some Notable Former Titans Among Latest NFL Cuts

Tuesday afternoon was the deadline for the latest round of NFL roster reductions. As of 3 p.m. (CDT) the maximum number of players allowed on the active roster fell from 85 to 80. The Tennessee Titans did not have to work hard to get there, thanks to the fact that...
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

Remembering Floyd Reese, who simply lived football

There is a bit of a secret code among old-time employees at Titans’ headquarters. Call someone “Bo,” and you’re in the know. It was Floyd Reese’s catch-all name for everyone. “Hey Bo,” can still be heard around the team’s MetroCenter campus. Reese worked for the Oilers and Titans from 1986-2006,...
NFLwilliamsonhomepage.com

Floyd Reese left the Titans, and Nashville, better than he found them

Few people have the ability to impact lives beyond football from an NFL front office, and former Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans General Manager Floyd Reese was one of them. Reese died on Saturday at the age of 73 after a battle with cancer, but he built a legacy through his relationships with people that won’t soon be forgotten.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Titans RB Derrick Henry earns top-five slot in NFL Top 100 Players

Hand the king his scepter, or hand him the ball 20 to 25 times per game, whichever comes first. As expected, Derrick Henry earns a top-five ranking on the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2021 list. That makes him the highest-ranked running back on the player’s ranking and the top-ranked member of the Tennessee Titans.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.

