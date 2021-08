Emirates operated a five and a half hour flight to nowhere after its regular service from Dubai to Kabul in Afghanistan aborted landing following the Taliban’s takeover of the country.Flight EK640 departed Dubai at around 7am (UTC) and flew to Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport as scheduled on 15 August.Two hours and 14 minutes after take-off, the Boeing 777 aircraft started its descent from 37,000ft to 28,000ft.However, it then went into an extended holding pattern, circling above the airport for around half an hour, before turning back to the United Arab Emirates to land at Dubai after five hours...