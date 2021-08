Here is a complete guide on how to make graph paper in Windows 11/10. Graph papers are used to draw graphs and diagrams in academics. They contain a grid of numerous small square boxes appropriate for drawing curves, functional graphs, experimental graphs, and more. Now, if you want to generate and print a custom graph paper on Windows 11/10 PC, you can refer to this post. In this article, we are going to mention multiple methods using which you can generate graph paper in Windows 11/10.