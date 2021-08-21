Sci Fi TV Obscurities: Jayce and the Wheeled Warriors (1985)

Sci Fi TV Update: Status updates, news, and developments on sci fi and fantasy television. For breaking news, be sure to follow the Cancelled Sci Fi Twitter Site. Manifest has now topped the streaming charts for seven weeks in a row for its encore run on Netflix (more on that below), and that streamer appears to be close to picking it up for additional seasons, something it should have done two months ago. According to Deadline, Netflix is back in negotiations with Warner Bros. TV and is close to a deal to bring the show back for a fourth season. The studio is currently talking with the cast about returning and prepping writers for an upcoming season. This turn of events has certainly been sparked by the fact that the first two seasons have performed so well in streaming, but efforts by fans should not be discounted either. They have been very active on the social networks and their campaign surely helped boost the show up in the charts. It is uncertain how many seasons Netflix is currently negotiating for, but expect an announcement on this one soon.