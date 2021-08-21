Sci Fi TV Obscurities: Jayce and the Wheeled Warriors (1985)

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSci Fi TV Obscurities: A look at sci fi and fantasy TV shows that made it to the air only briefly before getting cast to the television wasteland. What Is It? In the setup for this animated series, the scientist Audric attempts to create a strain of plants that can prevent starvation through the galaxy. But when a supernova occurs nearby, it changes the plants into the Monster Minds who have evil designs and who command plant clone troopers that can transform into vehicles of destruction. Audric flees with one half of the root that can destroy the Monster Minds and the other half is entrusted to his son Jayce who is also given the Legendary Ring of Light. He also commands the Lightning League of vehicles and must use those to thwart the schemes of the Monster Minds while also trying to find his father.

