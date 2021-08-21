Cancel
How to Atlanta United FC at D.C. United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

By Frank Urbina
Sports Illustrated
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United FC and D.C. United meet Saturday for the first time this season. and only three points separate the teams in the Eastern Conference playoff standings. D.C. United currently sits in sixth at 27 points and Atlanta United is ninth, two spots outside of the playoffs, at 24 points.

