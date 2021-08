During the 2020-21 playoffs, Trae Young has shown his ability to the world, leading the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, and eliminating the No. 1 seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the process. That was certainly something that people didn't expect in the beginning of the season, and it seems as though the midseason hire of Nate McMillan has turned things around for the team. It was Trae Young who was the main source of their success in the playoffs, however, as he carried an immense offensive load for his team.