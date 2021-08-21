Scrimmage Two Preview: Separation Saturday

“We’ve made improvements this week on both sides of the ball,” head coach Manny Diaz said. “The competition has been good. We are kind of treating Saturday as the old third NFL preseason game where this is the one you’re trying to peak for because after Saturday we will really assess our roster over the next 48 hours and really get into ‘Bama prep after that. I think the guys are really pushing through and I think Saturday is going to be really, really good competition and I’m excited to watch it.”