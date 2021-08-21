Brooklyn Nine-Nine S8E3: “Blue Flu”

After last week’s heavily contrasting serious episode/fun episode pairing, this week Brooklyn Nine-Nine finds itself settling into a comfortable middle ground between the serious and the funny. This week’s pair of episodes doesn’t dive into anything too heavy, but the first episode of the night, “Blue Flu”, does give us a further glimpse at the newly strained relationship between the NYPD, the citizens of New York, and the powerful police union that is trying to prevent any sort of police accountability from being held.