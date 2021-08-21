Tigers Place 2nd at Brownsburg 4K

Silver Lady Tigers travelled to Brebeuf to extend our winning streak. As sun was setting and heat was dissipating the ladies took to the field. From the start the Tigers controlled the ball. At the 34 min. mark Ella Kemp sent a perfect cross into the path of Olivia Pleva to put us up one. Nicole Raymond was also the recipient of a well placed cross from Ella Kemp to put the Tigers up two. Delaney Davis used her keen sense of vision to be in the right place to make drives into the attacking third. The duo of Morgan Kenworthy and Laney Hart made sure the Brebeuf attack was left frustrated. Mia Hutchinson took to the pitch and showed the Braves why she was voted a captain with her tenacious play and skill. Jenna Talbot secured the midfield with precise passing and mastery of dribbling. With 12 to go Ella Kemp itching for a goal let one go from 20+ yards to catch the goalie out of place. The half ended with Tigers up 3. With a desire to add to our score the ladies put pressure on the Braves from the whistle. It was not long before Katie Kizer was able to capitalize on an assist from Jenna Talbot. Jimena De Lucas on this night would not allow the Braves to have any promise of a goal. Alyssa Morrissey did a splendid job of shutting down the wing attack. Emlyn MacLaughlin made runs into scoring position and had a few solid looks at the goal. Lainey Akins dodged and weaved to place a perfectly hit ball from outside the 18 to put the Tigers up five. Ainsley Duncan showed her determination to not allow the Braves to move the ball past her. Leah Hruskoci stepped out of the backline to display her skill of possession and distribution in the midfield. With 2 mins to go Maeve McCullum was able to place a ball in the net from a Nichole Raymond cross. Kiera Green walked off with another clean sheet and Izzy Snow provided great recording of stats. Great result ladies. Next game at Zionsville on Wednesday. Peace out Tiger Nation.