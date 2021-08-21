Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tigers Place 2nd at Brownsburg 4K

By Admin
fisherstigersathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday the Fishers Girls Cross Country Team placed 2nd at the Brownsburg 4K. Athlete of the Meet for the Tigers in the varsity race went to Aubrey Baldwin, who placed 14th overall! The Tigers were led by Elizabeth Barrett, who placed 2nd overall! Vera Schafer placed 5th, Megan Mybeck placed 10th, and Emma Schwertfeger placed 13th to combine with Baldwin to round out the team scoring. Ana Foutty placed 20th overall!

fisherstigersathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brownsburg#Race#Tigers Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Springlake, TXlambcountyleadernews.com

Lady Wolverines XC place 2nd at Twilight Run

The Springlake-Earth Lady Wolverines’ and Wolverines competed at their first meet of the season this week when they ran at the West Texas A&M Twilight Run. The Lady Wolverines placed second overall behind Farwell. Sophomore, Taytum Goodman, placed first individually, while Regan Ethridge, finished fifth overall and Emma Samaron finished...
Golfhanovercentralathletics.com

Girls Golf Places 2nd to Wheeler

The girls’ golf team placed second behind Wheeler in a match on Tuesday night. Wheeler shot a 236 and Hanover Central shot a 237 with North Newton shooting a 248. Sophia Sanchez was the overall medalist with a score of 46. Elle Mowry had a 52, Gia DeProsperis a 68 and Mallory Harris a 71. What a great match!
Marion, ILcarbondaletimes.com

MHS grabs 2nd place finish at South Seven Preview Tournament

Led by a 41 from Karsten Stotlar and a 42 from Peyton Danner, the Marion boys' golf team fired a 174 and finished second at the South Seven Preview Tournament late last week at Stonewolf Golf Course in Fairview Heights. The Wildcats also got a 45 from Chase Austin, while...
Sportssouthernminn.com

Krampitz, Matz claim 2nd place at Tournament of Champions

What a finish! With five minutes remaining in the Tournament of Champions — the de facto individual state tournament for high school fishing that was held on Lake Pokegama near Grand Rapids this past Sunday — Walker Krampitz and Brady Matz netted a bass to raise their total catch to 21.91 lbs, securing them a second place finish among the 81 teams and $7,500 in scholarships. Morgan Hansen and Sierra Spindler also performed well, finishing in 12th place and walked away with $1,500 in scholarships. Joe Adamek and Leo Harguth were randomly drawn for a $1,000 scholarship. “The good teams seem to always just keep plugging away and find a fish or two let in the day to jump up the leaderboard,” assistant coach Nick Lewis said. “Krampitz and Matz did that with five minutes left in the tournament to jump into second place. Hansen and Spindler caught two large smallies off a mid lake hump to propel them up the leaderboard.” Krampitz and Matz, along with teammates Luke Mohs, Kaden Homuth, Wyatt Kriesel and Kaden Finholdt, will now turn their attention to the team state tournament, which will be held on Leech Lake near Walker. The tournament will run from Aug. 29-30. TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS RESULTS 2nd Walker Krampitz and Brady Matz: 21.91 lbs 12th Morgan Hansen and Sierra Spindler: 17.67 lbs 24th Luke Mohs and Kaden Homuth: 15.64 lbs 25th Wyatt Kriesel/Kaden Finholdt: 15.61 lbs 37th Mark Spurgeon/Joe Webster: 13.06 lbs 77th Joe Adamek/Leo Harguth: 2.13 lbs.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers vs. Indians Preview: Second place in the AL Central on the line

The Detroit Tigers struck back on Saturday, scoring a big 6-4 win over the Cleveland Indians to even the weekend series as well as pull into a tie for second place in the American League Central Division. Today, the two teams meet once again in a rubber match to decide who plays second fiddle to the division-leading Chicago White Sox.
Sportshollanddutchsports.com

Lady Dutch place 2nd at Muskegon Catholic Central Invitational

The Lady Dutch traveled to Muskegon Catholic Central on a warm and muggy morning to compete in the first invitational of the 2021 season. The Lady Dutch finished second in the Gold Division to a talented team from Sparta, 44 to 42. Leading the way for Holland was Freshman Emma Margaron, 22.02.7, good for fourth place overall and a place on the All Invite team. Great start to your high school career Emma! Junior Alisa Mason,22:21.9, finished second for the Lady Dutch and 7th overall also earning a place on the All Invite team. Sophomore and newcomer to the team Abby VanIngen, 22:48.9, was the third finisher for Holland and 9th overall, earning a place on the All Invite team.Nice race Abby! Senior Julia Kooyer, 23:00.4 finished 10th overall and fourth for Holland also earning a spot on the All Invite team. Sophomore Abby Wilson, 23:50.3, a career PR, rounded out the top five for Holland finishing 14th overall and earning her first All invite award! Nice Job Abby! Sophomore Rylee Boerson, 25:52.1, finished 29th running nearly 6 minutes faster than her time at this meet in 2020. Junior Meredith Walters, 26:00.2 finished 31st and was over a 90 seconds faster than 2020 at this meet. Freshman Adelle Snyder, 30:13.3 ran a career PR finishing 44th overall. The Lady Dutch will race next on Tuesday August 24, at the St Joseph Invitational, for race location and times click on the following link; https://www.athletic.net/CrossCountry/meet/192169/info Go Dutch!
Sportsmissourivalleytimes.com

Eye of the Tigers - Tiger Footbal

Names of all the coaches / staff: Head Coach Dustin Crook; Assistant Coaches Ryan …. This item is available in full to subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log into your subscriber account, or purchase a new subscription.
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Tigers place RHP Wily Peralta (blister) on injured list

The Detroit Tigers placed right-hander Wily Peralta on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a blister on one of the fingers on his pitching hand. Peralta allowed two runs on six hits in six innings in a 3-0 setback to the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. The 32-year-old is 3-3...
Terre Haute, INTribune-Star

PREP ROUNDUP: South volleyball places 2nd in Plainfield Invitational

Terre Haute South defeated Indianapolis North Central, Loogootee and potential sectional rival Plainfield in high school volleyball before placing second at the Plainfield Invitational. I I I. In other high school volleyball Saturday:. • Arrows win — At Little Cincinnati, Sullivan defeated Shakamak, White River Valley and the host team...
Educationfisherstigersathletics.com

Boys JV Silver beats Brebeuf Jesuit 2-0

The Tigers came out strong, just missing on a few corner kick opportunities. After some adjustments at halftime, the Tigers were able to put two in the back of the net. Both goals were scored by Djour, the first on a beautiful free kick just over the goalie’s hands, and the other assisted by Cernero allowing Djour to beat the goalie 1-on-1.
Sportsrunningmagazine.ca

Allie McLaughlin wins Pikes Peak Ascent, then places 2nd in the marathon

2019 U.S. trail running champion Allie McLaughlin had an incredible weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo., winning the Pikes Peak Ascent race on Saturday in 2:49:40. On Sunday, she followed it up with a second-place finish in the Pikes Peak Marathon in 4:38:06. McLaughlin is a former track and cross-country runner...
Tennisgokanelandknights.com

Girls Varsity Tennis finishes 2nd place at Plainfield North Invite

Kaneland Varsity Tennis took 2nd place at their first tournament of the season. The eight teams that participated today were Plainfield North, Plainfield East, DeKalb, Coal City, Lemont, Lincolnway West, Chicago Christian, and Kaneland. 1st singles: Evie Taylor took second place. 2nd singles: Anelle Dominguez took second place. 1st Doubles:...
Golfyoursportsedge.com

Hoptown Lady Tiger Golfers Claim Second Place at Tilghman

The Hopkinsville Lady Tigers took second at the Paducah Tilghman Invitational played Saturday at Paxton Park Golf Course. Cate Blane shot the low round for Hoptown, coming in fourth place with a 4-over par 75. Anna Fort shot an 86, while Audrey Rains and Anna Blane both shot a 99....
Sportsfisherstigersathletics.com

Silver Lady Tigers Dominate the Braves.

Silver Lady Tigers travelled to Brebeuf to extend our winning streak. As sun was setting and heat was dissipating the ladies took to the field. From the start the Tigers controlled the ball. At the 34 min. mark Ella Kemp sent a perfect cross into the path of Olivia Pleva to put us up one. Nicole Raymond was also the recipient of a well placed cross from Ella Kemp to put the Tigers up two. Delaney Davis used her keen sense of vision to be in the right place to make drives into the attacking third. The duo of Morgan Kenworthy and Laney Hart made sure the Brebeuf attack was left frustrated. Mia Hutchinson took to the pitch and showed the Braves why she was voted a captain with her tenacious play and skill. Jenna Talbot secured the midfield with precise passing and mastery of dribbling. With 12 to go Ella Kemp itching for a goal let one go from 20+ yards to catch the goalie out of place. The half ended with Tigers up 3. With a desire to add to our score the ladies put pressure on the Braves from the whistle. It was not long before Katie Kizer was able to capitalize on an assist from Jenna Talbot. Jimena De Lucas on this night would not allow the Braves to have any promise of a goal. Alyssa Morrissey did a splendid job of shutting down the wing attack. Emlyn MacLaughlin made runs into scoring position and had a few solid looks at the goal. Lainey Akins dodged and weaved to place a perfectly hit ball from outside the 18 to put the Tigers up five. Ainsley Duncan showed her determination to not allow the Braves to move the ball past her. Leah Hruskoci stepped out of the backline to display her skill of possession and distribution in the midfield. With 2 mins to go Maeve McCullum was able to place a ball in the net from a Nichole Raymond cross. Kiera Green walked off with another clean sheet and Izzy Snow provided great recording of stats. Great result ladies. Next game at Zionsville on Wednesday. Peace out Tiger Nation.
Sportsriverbluffathletics.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 2nd place at Chapin Home Meet

On a VERY hot and humid day, the River Bluff XC Team started out the Season by placing second in The Chapin Meet. Barely missing out on the overall win by 5 points. Led by Senior, Alex Nickles (17:10) and Junior, Carlos Lanzagorta (17:15) the Gators placed 4 athletes in the Top 10. Other scoring Gators were 8th Grader, Ayden Bazemore with a Personal Best time of 17:43; Junior, Carter Hammond (17:54), and Junior, Luke Bermas (18:02). The Top 10 Gators were all under the 19 minute mark. Next up for the Gators is The Lexington County Championships at Lexington High School on Tuesday.
MLBwkzo.com

Tiger catcher Haase placed on the ten day Injured List

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase has been placed on the ten day Injured List with an abdominal strain. Haase could start a rehab assignment with the Toledo Mud Hens next week. Outfielder Daz Cameron was back in the lineup for Thursday afternoon’s 13-10 loss to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy