Boys Varsity Soccer beats Harrison 7 – 0

In a hard fought match between the Tigers and the Eagles, the Tigers were victorious! An early goal from Anderson had the Tigers in front, until the Eagles struck back. Djour scored to put the Tigers back on top before an untimely PK for the Eagles tied the game heading into half time. During the second half, the Eagles struck first, followed by Holly evening the score with 20 minutes remaining. Pifer then struck from distance, and Sayad-Elewad scored off a free kick to put the Tigers in front for good. A great, resilient, team win for the Tigers! Next game is Monday versus Noblesville.
