Boys Varsity Soccer beats Harrison 7 – 0

By Admin
fisherstigersathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe varsity boys soccer team travelled to Lafayette and came home with a 7-0 win over Harrison. Scoring for the Tigers were Keiji Nakamae (3), Sam Hevesy, Andres Carabano, Ethan Slabaugh and Noah Reinhart.

fisherstigersathletics.com

#Harrison 7#Tigers
Merrillville, INrensselaercentral.com

Girls Varsity Beats Merrillville

The Lady Bombers traveled to Turkey Creek Golf Course to play Merrillville on Friday. This was their first 9 hole match, coming home with the victory. Top varsity scores were: Jenna Minter-50, Carly Drone-51, Addison Hesson-56, Maggie Maienbrook-58 and Elise Donnelly-64. For the JV the top scores included- Maggie Hooker-55, Mallory Klingler-58, Maddie Martin-61 and Kennedy Kosta-68. The lady’s will be back in action on Monday August 16th at Curtis Creek, start time is 4:30.
Providence, RIPosted by
The Evening News

BOYS' SOCCER: Pioneers beat Bears in opener

CLARKSVILLE — Providence began defense of its state title with a 4-1 win over visiting Louisville Butler on Saturday afternoon at Murphy Stadium. Four different players found the net for the Pioneers, the reigning Class A state champs. Quentin Hesse, Luke Jorden, Drew Kelly and Nathan Coker scored goals while...
High Schoolcambridgebobcatsathletics.com

Boys Varsity Football beats Indian Creek 27 – 7

The Cambridge Bobcats shut out Indian Creek after the first quarter to pick up the 27-7 win at a fan packed McFarland Stadium. Caden Moore was 14 of 24 for 255 yards passing with 3 touchdowns. Easton Jones carried the ball 15 times for 99 yards and a touchdown. Davion Jeffrey, Devin Ogle, and Xander Caldwell each had receiving touchdowns with Jeffrey leading in reception yards at 81 and Kaden Kenworthy leading in receptions with five.
Soccermqtredmen.com

Varsity Boys Soccer Starts Season With Three Wins At TC Central Quad

The Marquette varsity boys soccer team opened their season on the road at a quad event hosted by Traverse City Central on Friday, 8/20/21. Other participating teams were Manistee and Boyne City high schools. Game 1: Marquette 2, Traverse City Central 1. Marquette started the quad tournament with the host...
Noblesville, INreadthereporter.com

Soccer: Miller boys beat Carmel, improve to 2-0

The Noblesville boys soccer team got a big win over a big rival on Thursday, as the Class 3A No. 1 Millers beat 3A No. 7 Carmel 3-0 at Murray Stadium. Noblesville scored its first goal in the eighth minute; Palmer Ault found the back of the net off a Jake Johns assist. Spencer Holland added the second goal early in the second half, then Michael Crandley converted a penalty kick with under four minutes to go.
Soccerlebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Punches Ticket to Invitational Championship Game

The Varsity Tigers came into the 2021 Lebanon Invitational eager to forge a new path moving forward this season and they did just that with a quality win against Benton Central. While it took the first half to get the gears running smoothly, the result was key in making it into the championship game.
Sportsolmstedfallsathletics.net

Varsity Volleyball beats Fairview

The OFHS Volleyball team opened their season strong against Fairview Saturday morning. The Bulldogs agressive play was evident as they beat Fairview in straight sets. Kylee Urban accounted for 11 aces in the match, along with 5 kills. Riley Victor was strong at the net with 8 kills. All players...
Sandpoint, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

PREP SOCCER: Lake City boys blend, beat Sandpoint

SANDPOINT — Kohrt Weber and Bryce Allred scored two goals each for Lake City, which outshot the host Sandpoint Bulldogs 20-10 in a 4-1 win over at War Memorial Field in the season and Inland Empire League opener for both schools on Friday night. “They play well and are two...
Dexter, MEBangor Daily News

Dexter doesn’t have enough players for a boys varsity soccer team this year

Dexter Regional High School won’t field a boys varsity soccer team this fall, citing low participation numbers. Roy Pelotte, the school’s athletic administrator and assistant principal, said no more than three players turned out for any practice during the first week of preseason workouts, prompting the decision to cancel the Tigers’ 2021 schedule.
Educationfisherstigersathletics.com

Boys JV Silver beats Brebeuf Jesuit 2-0

The Tigers came out strong, just missing on a few corner kick opportunities. After some adjustments at halftime, the Tigers were able to put two in the back of the net. Both goals were scored by Djour, the first on a beautiful free kick just over the goalie’s hands, and the other assisted by Cernero allowing Djour to beat the goalie 1-on-1.
Tennisrichmondreddevils.com

Boys Varsity Tennis beats Franklin County 4 – 1

The boys picked up their first win of the season with a 4-1 win over Franklin County. Isayah Wilks, Ethan Farrar, Mark Brunton and Jackson Cornett all picked up victories. The boys played well in tough weather as the heat index was close to 100 degrees. They travel to Connersville on Wednesday.
Noblesville, INfisherstigersathletics.com

Fishers Boys Soccer Youth Night 8/31 v Noblesville

Fishers Boys Soccer would like to invite area youth soccer players to attend our 2021 Youth Night on August 31st v Noblesville! Youth players, wearing their youth jersey, can attend for free with paying adult. Here is a direct link to pre-purchase tickets: Fishers Tigers – Ticket Spicket . We look forward to having many youth players at the game!
Oakwood, ILDanville Commercial-News

PREP BOYS SOCCER: Oakwood/Salt Fork beats Schlarman Academy

OAKWOOD — The Oakwood/Salt Fork soccer team picked up its first win of the season with a 5-1 win over Schlarman Academy on Tuesday. Reef Pacot had two goals and a assist for the Comets, while Macen Phillpis had a goal and and a assist, Carlie Thompson had a goal and Joe Lashuay added an assists.
Sportsfisherstigersathletics.com

Boys JV Siler beats Zionsville 5-3

In a hard fought match between the Tigers and the Eagles, the Tigers were victorious! An early goal from Anderson had the Tigers in front, until the Eagles struck back. Djour scored to put the Tigers back on top before an untimely PK for the Eagles tied the game heading into half time. During the second half, the Eagles struck first, followed by Holly evening the score with 20 minutes remaining. Pifer then struck from distance, and Sayad-Elewad scored off a free kick to put the Tigers in front for good. A great, resilient, team win for the Tigers! Next game is Monday versus Noblesville.
Soccerfisherstigersathletics.com

Girls Silver Soccer get scarred by Eagles Talons.

It was a tough night for the Silver Lady Tigers. Between the heat and a shortened warm up the ladies began with less then ideal confidence. The trio of Ella Kemp, Mia Hutchinson and Katie Kizer worked hard to break free from the Eagles clutch. Laney Hart and Morgan Kenworthy kept shooing away the Eagles’ attack. Jimena De Lucas was able to divert the winged attack. Lainey Akins crotched up top and had her opportunities to pounce. Olivia Pleva sprinted to track down Eagles and push the attack up field. Maeve McCollum weaved her way into the attacking third and helped with producing scoring opportunities. The Eagles were able to separate the streak enough to put one in. Half ended with Tigers battered and exhausted but ready to even the score. The second half saw a few more opportunities at their nest. Delaney Davis found herself in scoring position and almost got a well deflected pass to arc in, but those darn 4inches of white got in the way. Leah Hruskoci and Ainsley Duncan were able to shut down the wide swooping attack of the Eagles. Emlyn MacLaughlin scratch her way through Eagles and helping to generate a counterattack. Alyssa Morrissey fought back the Eagle attack on numerous occasions. Kiera Green protected the den the best she could and made several saves. Izzy Snow provided much needed encouragement to the ladies. The whistle blew with two goals against. Next game Wednesday at home against Noblesville.
Soccerlebanonathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Comes Up Short Against West Lafayette 2 – 3

The boys varsity soccer team traveled to 2A #5 West Lafayette Thursday night and played against a top team with a raucous student section in the Red Devils’ home opener. Starting off the night down 10 players due to various ailments and injuries, the Tigers lost 2 additional players before the varsity match even started. The Tigers knew it was going to be a hard fought game, but were able to overcome the situation and keep cool heads throughout.
Golffisherstigersathletics.com

Girls Varsity Golf finishes 3rd place vs Carmel, Center Grove

The Lady Tigers played a tough Purgatory Golf Club on Tuesday in hot and humid conditions. We finished 3rd behind #2 Carmel (159) and #4 Center Grove (165) with a score of 182. Leading the way for the Tigers was Lilly McVay with 40, followed by Sarah Majeski 43, Kristi Lilek 47, Olivia Holding 52, and Megan Lapp 56. Next up for the Tigers is a match against New Palestine on Thursday at Purgatory.
Minnesota StateMarshall Independent

SMSU SOCCER: Mustangs drop exhibition match against St. Ben’s

MARSHALL — While it might have been marked as an exhibition game on the schedule, it meant a little more to the Southwest Minnesota State University soccer team, who took the field for the first time in nearly two years after having last season wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

