Boys Varsity Soccer beats Harrison 7 – 0

It was a tough night for the Silver Lady Tigers. Between the heat and a shortened warm up the ladies began with less then ideal confidence. The trio of Ella Kemp, Mia Hutchinson and Katie Kizer worked hard to break free from the Eagles clutch. Laney Hart and Morgan Kenworthy kept shooing away the Eagles’ attack. Jimena De Lucas was able to divert the winged attack. Lainey Akins crotched up top and had her opportunities to pounce. Olivia Pleva sprinted to track down Eagles and push the attack up field. Maeve McCollum weaved her way into the attacking third and helped with producing scoring opportunities. The Eagles were able to separate the streak enough to put one in. Half ended with Tigers battered and exhausted but ready to even the score. The second half saw a few more opportunities at their nest. Delaney Davis found herself in scoring position and almost got a well deflected pass to arc in, but those darn 4inches of white got in the way. Leah Hruskoci and Ainsley Duncan were able to shut down the wide swooping attack of the Eagles. Emlyn MacLaughlin scratch her way through Eagles and helping to generate a counterattack. Alyssa Morrissey fought back the Eagle attack on numerous occasions. Kiera Green protected the den the best she could and made several saves. Izzy Snow provided much needed encouragement to the ladies. The whistle blew with two goals against. Next game Wednesday at home against Noblesville.