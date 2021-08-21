Cancel
Shares targeted by Bitcoin fans

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS companies that buy Bitcoin, offer cryptocurrency services or whose bosses are fans are in demand when Bitcoin rises. But one should watch out for cluster risks. The cryptocurrency Bitcoin, which reached a record high of $ 64,000 in April and temporarily crashed below $ 30,000 in July, has recently recovered. On Friday afternoon, a unit of the decentralized digital currency that was supposed to defy inflation thanks to an upper limit of 21 million pieces cost $ 45,000.

