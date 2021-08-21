Security fears for Hongkongers as alleged Beijing sympathiser joins rehoming taskforce
Fears over the security of Hong Kongers moving to Britain have been raised after the appointment of an alleged Beijing sympathiser to the Government’s rehoming taskforce. The Telegraph can reveal that the body advising ministers on how to assimilate new arrivals includes a prominent member of a London-based Chinese organisation that publicly supports the authoritarian crackdown which prompted the exodus.www.telegraph.co.uk
