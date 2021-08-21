Security fears for Hongkongers as alleged Beijing sympathiser joins rehoming taskforce

Last week, as the clock ran down on the frantic attempt to get Britons, Americans and the approximately 100,000 Afghans eligible for refugee status out of Kabul – all thanks to Joe Biden’s catastrophic withdrawal policy – I could barely look for disgust and misery at what had come to pass. Thursday offered a fresh reminder of the kind of people to whom we voluntarily handed the reins over: blasts at Kabul airport aimed at those fleeing killed at least 13 US troops, including four marines, and around 170 others. This is nothing, of course, next to the numbers that will be butchered in the coming months and years by the Taliban and other newly emboldened terrorist groups, such as Isis-K, unless something is done.