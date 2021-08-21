Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in Paul Feig’s thriller A Simple Favor

Actually known for his comedies, Paul Feig ventures into new territory: How Deadline reports, the director of Brautalarm and Ghostbusters will adapt the novel A Simple Favor by Darcey Bell. He has already written the script for the thriller and has now found the two leading actresses. Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively are in negotiations for the central characters in the murder mystery, which is about a young mother and blogger and her best friend who suddenly disappears. The project is based at Lionsgate and is produced by Jessie Henderson, who also produced the Paul Feig films Taffe Girls, Spy: Susan Cooper Undercover and Ghostbusters. The shooting of A Simple Favor should start as early as August.