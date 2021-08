Islamabad [Pakistan], August 27 (ANI): The glorification of Taliban triumph in Afghanistan by Pakistani leaders' is a savoury recipe for further disaster. Marvi Sirmed, writing in Friday Times of Naya Daur said, "You cannot amass filth in your neighbourhood and expect it would not stink in your own backyard. This is hardly a victory Pakistan should rejoice. This is a savoury recipe for further disaster that we have so enthusiastically brought to our country."A general wave of rejoice swayed Pakistan left, right and centre. Former military officials were the first ones to tweet in sheer rapture about the 'victory of faith' over the 'imperialist west'.