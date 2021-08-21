When training a model — you will need Training, Validation, and Holdout Datasets

Understanding why you need 3 separate sets of data to build a model. When I first started building machine learning models, I used to train my model on 2 sets of data — training dataset and validation dataset with the common splitting rule (80% for Training data, 20% for Validation data). However, when the model is deployed and applied to the new set of data the model performance begins to degrade. One of the reasons this happens is that the model was not further validated with a Holdout dataset which is important as it validates the model performance during the training process to give the final validation of the model performance.