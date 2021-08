Saturday we saw some fog early, with sunshine for the rest of the day with scattered showers and storms. The high temperature was in the mid 80’s. Overnight Saturday to Sunday, lows will be in the mid to upper-60’s with partly cloudy skies and patchy valley fog. Early Sunday, we will see partly cloudy skies with a mix of some sunshine. The chance of scattered showers and storms return in the afternoon. The storm chance will last overnight into early Monday as well with overnight low temperatures in the low 60’s. The main risks with the storms this weekend are strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall leading to isolated localized flooding. This is especially a concern for the areas that have seen flooding over the last few weeks.