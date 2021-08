Winger Brenden Morrow is known in the hockey world for his time with the Dallas Stars, where he spent a part of 13 seasons. He was a solid complementary talent alongside other forwards like Mike Modano and Jere Lehtinen during his time with the organization. However, toward the end of his career, he and the Stars parted ways, with Morrow spending a few stints elsewhere. His last tenure in the NHL was during the 2014-15 campaign with the Tampa Bay Lightning. While he was not the same player he was in Dallas and may not be remembered for his time on other squads, he still played a role in helping the Bolts reach the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2004.