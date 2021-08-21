Video: Ciro Immobile Converts Penalty Kick to Give Lazio a 3-1 Lead Over Empoli

Serie A's second matchday continued on Saturday with some intriguing results with all eyes on Juventus in their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Manchester United. The Old Lady, looking to build momentum to kick off a new era, suffered a shock defeat at home to Empoli, 1-0. In other action on Sunday, one of the league's top scorers in Ciro Immobile went off while Fiorentina bounced back to get their first victory of the campaign.