Video: Ciro Immobile Converts Penalty Kick to Give Lazio a 3-1 Lead Over Empoli
Following a Lazio corner kick, Empoli tried to clear the ball. However, it was unsuccessful, with Elseid Hysaj putting the ball back towards the Empoli 18-yard box. With everyone looking stagnant, Francesco Acerbi was first to the looping ball; however, he was caught right after by goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. This resulted in a penalty kick for Lazio, with Ciro Immobile stepping up to the spot.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0