Chelsea star insists ‘dangerous’ Arsenal will not be taken lightly

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea star Kai Havertz insists that his side will not be taking Arsenal lightly this weekend despite claims that they are not in a good moment. The Gunners started their league campaign with defeat at the hands of Brentford last Friday, and we are missing some key players which definitely give a negative vibe heading into such a big matchup, and you can be forgiven for not having great expectations going up against our London rivals.

