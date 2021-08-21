Chelsea star insists ‘dangerous’ Arsenal will not be taken lightly
Chelsea star Kai Havertz insists that his side will not be taking Arsenal lightly this weekend despite claims that they are not in a good moment. The Gunners started their league campaign with defeat at the hands of Brentford last Friday, and we are missing some key players which definitely give a negative vibe heading into such a big matchup, and you can be forgiven for not having great expectations going up against our London rivals.www.yardbarker.com
