That’s A Rap #151: Breaking down Toronto’s 2021-22 schedule

By Raptors HQ
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 600 days away, your Toronto Raptors are expected to make their return to Scotiabank Arena this October. Today’s schedule release meant more to the Raptors than any fanbase... like ever. While some teams fret over long road trips or the number of back-to-backs, the Raptors had to worry about where their home would be next season. Nothing is official yet, but the sight of “Scotiabank Arena” 41 times on the schedule was quite therapeutic.

