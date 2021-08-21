Cancel
Marin County, CA

Hundreds of immunocompromised Marin County residents get third shot of COVID vaccine

KTVU FOX 2
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN RAFAEL, Calif. - Marin County held a mass vaccination clinic Saturday to give third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised people in the area. The county, in partnership with Safeway, was prepared to vaccinated 1,300 people throughout the day. But the event wasn’t open to everyone. The FDA has only authorized a third shot for people who weren’t able to build a sufficient antibody response after the first two shots.

