The trailer above gives a quick take on the graphics but nothing much on the gameplay! Northgard is a real time strategy-based game; based on Norse mythology offers a unique theme and story. We play as the Viking Rig, who is investigating his father the High King’s murder. With the High King’s Regal Horn stolen by a man named Hagen; Rig figures out that the mystery behind his father’s death is deeper that he expected. And this is what opens up a whole new world of Northgard; where you explore the lands, meet multiple friends along the way, make just as many enemies; all this as you uncover the truth behind your father’s death.