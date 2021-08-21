Cancel
Rams put punters Hekker, Bojorquez on COVID-19 list

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams put punters Johnny Hekker and Corey Bojorquez on the COVID-19 list Saturday, leaving them without a punter available for their second preseason game. Kicker Matt Gay punted in high school and could handle those duties against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

