Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels’ Trout not giving up on 2021 return from calf injury

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (AP) — Mike Trout says he is still aiming to return to the Los Angeles Angels lineup this season despite a lengthy and frustrating recovery from a calf injury that has sidelined him since May 17. The three-time AL MVP said before a game in Cleveland that he hasn’t given any thought to shutting down for the year. The center fielder said he thought he’d already be back after injuring his right calf running the bases May 17. The 30-year-old Trout said he couldn’t give a date when he’ll begin a rehabilitation assignment, but he’s been running every other day. He’s still experiencing soreness the day after working out.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Not Giving Up#Al Mvp#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#Al Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBcalltothepen.com

Los Angeles Angels: The mystery of Mike Trout’s calf has been solved

When Mike Trout landed on the Injured List with a strained calf muscle, it was expected that the Los Angeles Angels star would be back in the relatively near future. As the Angels had been able to hover in the playoff race, Trout’s long awaited return seemed as though it would be the boost they needed.
MLBRomesentinel.com

Cole sharp in return from COVID-19, Yanks top Angels

NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning and struck out nine in his return from the COVID-19 injured list, Joey Gallo hit a two-run homer and the New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Monday night. New York has won 10 of...
MLBLong Beach Press-Telegram

Angels’ Mike Trout persevering through mental side of injury rehab

At first, the Angels expected Mike Trout to return 6 to 8 weeks after he strained his calf running the bases in May. Two months passed, then three. His first minor league rehab game remains an ambitious goal. The Angels’ training staff looked on as Trout tested his calf in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Angels Game Today: Angels vs Orioles Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV for August 26

The LA Angels had an incredibly disappointing performance in Game 2 of this three game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Shohei Ohtani surprisingly struggled on the mound, and the offense may have looked lively at times, but the bullpen couldn’t keep it together and we ended up losing 10-6. We have a chance to win this series, however, this morning against the worst team in baseball.
MLBKEYT

Upton, Ohtani hit milestones in Angels’ 10-2 rout of Padres

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels snapped their three-game skid with a 10-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. Jared Walsh homered and drove in three runs, and Justin Upton got his 1,000th career RBI. Shohei Ohtani stole second to became the first player in team history with 40 homers and 20 steals in a season for the Angels, who won for only the second time in eight games. Eric Hosmer and Austin Nola had RBI singles in the fourth for the Padres, who blew their chance to pull within one game of Cincinnati for the NL’s second wild-card spot.
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: San Diego Padres Fans Start Intense Brawl in Stands at MLB Game

Usually, when a fight breaks out at a game, it’s between fans of opposing teams. In this case, a few San Diego Padres fans decided that just because they’re on the same team, doesn’t mean they have to like each other. During Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, the brawling fans sat side by side before getting physical. Although the cause of the fight is unknown, it’s clear this wasn’t the result of a debate over the best batter on the team.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Should the Detroit Tigers allow Miguel Cabrera to play out his contract?

It is fair to question if an aging Miguel Cabrera could get in the way of the next competitive Detroit Tigers club. Living legend Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera has plenty of reverence for his future. A first-ballot Hall of Famer, jersey retirement, and a statue beyond left-center field all among the forthcoming honor. But Miguel Cabrera has not spoken about his desire for those career accolades. He has discussed his desire to play two more seasons.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Nick Wittgren fall to Boston, 5-3, in 10 innings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Extra innings have not been kind to Nick Wittgren and the Indians of late. The story did not change Saturday evening at Progressive Field. Cal Quantrill pitched seven strong innings, but he was long gone by the time J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lead Boston to a 5-3 win over the Indians and Wittgren.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 5, Cleveland 3: Martinez delivers in the tenth

The Red Sox came into today’s game riding high off of a 4-3 comeback win last night. The offense got going immediately and it looked like some momentum was building, briefly. Eovaldi gave both runs right back in the bottom of the second, then the pitching duel started. Both starters settled in but Quantrill stood out. Despite leaving 18 runners on base, the Red Sox were able to steal a win in extras and take their third series win in a row. Martinez delivered a three-run home run in the tenth to take the lead. More late game heroics in Cleveland.

Comments / 0

Community Policy