Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Marlins playing out the string with unwatchable team, inexplicable roster

By Fish Stripes
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the most electrifying talents in Major League Baseball. Jesús Aguilar leads the NL in runs batted in and has a lot of fun doing it. Sandy Alcantara is the ideal starting pitcher with his combination of pure stuff and competitiveness. Miguel Rojas genuinely loves Marlins fans and the feeling is mutual. I could go on: there are plenty of compelling players and storylines on the Fish.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Jesús Aguilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marlins#Major League Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Mike Moustakas exits Cincinnati Reds game vs. Miami Marlins in second inning

MIAMI – Mike Moustakas exited Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins after striking out in the second inning with an apparent injury. Moustakas, the Cincinnati Reds' third baseman, had four balls hit in his direction in Miami's five-run first inning. Leadoff hitter Miguel Rojas hit a ground ball to Moustakas to begin the inning and Moustakas hopped on his left leg a couple of times after the ball rolled into left field to briefly avoid putting weight on his right foot.
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins 5, Cubs 4: Can’t anybody here play this game?

The headline to this recap is a famous phrase once uttered by Casey Stengel when watching his expansion Mets play, and this Cubs team might be worse than that one, and that’s no joke. Zach Davies deserved better. Frank Schwindel, who hit a bases-clearing double, deserved better. Codi Heuer, in...
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins Shut-Out By Reds 6-0

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and the Cincinnati Reds shutout the Miami Marlins 6-0 Friday night. Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double. The 34-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA...
MLBPosted by
Talk Nats

Game #126 Nats have Patrick Corbin on the mound!

We get to see another Patrick Corbin start, and we have to focus on the process and not the results as Corbin is tinkering with his mechanics and also his pitch sequencing. He has been great the last three times out with an ERA of 0.82 the first two times through the batting orders. Not as great the third time through the opposing batting order. But Corbin arguably turned in his best performance of his season last weekend with no walks in that game.
MLBnumberfire.com

Lewis Brinson (thumb) sidelined Friday for Marlins

Miami Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson (thumb) is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against left-hander Wade Miley and the Cincinnati Reds. Brinson suffered a sprained left thumb during Thursday's game and he should be considered day-to-day for now. Bryan De La Cruz is covering center field while Jorge Alfaro joins the outfield in left. Alex Jackson is catching for Zach Thompson and hitting eighth. Alfaro is in the Marlins' cleanup spot.
MLBNWI.com

Alcantara scheduled to start as Miami hosts Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds (71-59, second in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (53-76, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (9-4, 3.68 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-12, 3.30 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -102, Reds -116; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: San Diego Padres Fans Start Intense Brawl in Stands at MLB Game

Usually, when a fight breaks out at a game, it’s between fans of opposing teams. In this case, a few San Diego Padres fans decided that just because they’re on the same team, doesn’t mean they have to like each other. During Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, the brawling fans sat side by side before getting physical. Although the cause of the fight is unknown, it’s clear this wasn’t the result of a debate over the best batter on the team.
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Indians, Nick Wittgren fall to Boston, 5-3, in 10 innings

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Extra innings have not been kind to Nick Wittgren and the Indians of late. The story did not change Saturday evening at Progressive Field. Cal Quantrill pitched seven strong innings, but he was long gone by the time J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lead Boston to a 5-3 win over the Indians and Wittgren.
NFLWTOP

Washington Football Team makes roster changes as preseason comes to a close

The Washington Football Team has reshuffled its roster two days before the final preseason game, waiving tight end Temarrick Hemingway while signing center Jon Toth two days after releasing the offensive lineman. The 27-year old Toth had previously been on training camp rosters with Detroit, Cleveland, the New York Jets...
NFLchatsports.com

Denver Broncos: Team cuts roster down to 85 players

Denver Broncos running back LeVante Bellamy. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The Denver Broncos cut their roster down to 85 players ahead of the team’s practice on Tuesday. Which players were let go?. The Denver Broncos made a number of roster moves to get down to the mandatory...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Chiefs on the roster bubble playing for their jobs vs. Cardinals

The reigning AFC champions have a very talented roster. But who could be elsewhere sooner than later when it comes to Andy Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs?. A Super Bowl win over the 49ers in 2019 was followed by this past season’s 31-9 setback at Tampa to the Buccaneers on a less-than-Super Sunday for Patrick Mahomes and company. Now the Kansas City Chiefs look to get back to the “Big Game” for the third consecutive year, following the lead of the New England Patriots (2016-18).
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Latest NFL Cuts Today: First-round team-by-team roster cuts

The first of three NFL cut days is here as team training camps and the 2021 preseason is well underway. While each NFL team will need to get down to a 53-man roster by August 31, teams only need to cut down to an 85-man roster by this afternoon. This...
NFL49erswebzone.com

NFL player cuts tracker: Team-by-team roster moves

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.
NFLchatsports.com

Chiefs announce five roster moves to get the team to 85 players

The Kansas City Chiefs had until 3 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Tuesday to get their roster down to 85 players. But they decided not to make players who were about to be released go through another training camp practice with the team, choosing to announce their roster moves before Tuesday morning’s session at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Comments / 0

Community Policy