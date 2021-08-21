Marlins playing out the string with unwatchable team, inexplicable roster
Jazz Chisholm Jr. is one of the most electrifying talents in Major League Baseball. Jesús Aguilar leads the NL in runs batted in and has a lot of fun doing it. Sandy Alcantara is the ideal starting pitcher with his combination of pure stuff and competitiveness. Miguel Rojas genuinely loves Marlins fans and the feeling is mutual. I could go on: there are plenty of compelling players and storylines on the Fish.www.chatsports.com
