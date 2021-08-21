Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

3-year-old boy died of internal bleeding after being viciously beaten by his mother’s boyfriend and the mother allegedly helped him cover up the murder

By Floyd Levinson
Posted by 
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A mother and her boyfriend were arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son, authorities say. According to the court documents, the little boy died of internal bleeding after being viciously beaten by the boyfriend. Her 3-year-old son was found dead on his bedroom floor on the morning of July 5. The 31-year-old mother told authorities that his bruise-covered body was the result of him falling down on concrete and accidentally running into a table the previous day. Her 31-year-old boyfriend said that the child was bruised because he fell off of his bike about a week prior to his death.

lawrencepost.com

Comments / 31

Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
24K+
Followers
594
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kidneys#Falling Down#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Public Safetydavenportjournal.com

“The boy had multiple broken bones and a skull fracture”, 4-year-old boy beaten to death by his foster father

According to the court documents, a 30-year-old foster father has been indicted for killing his 4-year-old foster son. Officials say that he already faced a count of aggravated child abuse, but the indictment on Thursday upgraded his second-degree murder charge to first-degree murder for the death of his 4-year-old foster son on April 21, from what investigators described as blunt force trauma.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Shattered family: Mobile 3-year-old is dead, while his mother and mother’s boyfriend face murder charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A 3-year-old boy is dead, his mother and mother’s boyfriend are charged with murder, and a family is left to wonder what went wrong. Tyren Edwards died Wednesday, three days after arriving at Children’s and Women’s Hospital with severe injuries. Mobile police said an autopsy pointed to head trauma and other injuries. Tyren’s mother, 26-year-old Tatyana Anika Edwards, turned herself in on Friday on a felony murder charge. Abraham Hatch, 19, surrendered Sunday. He faces a capital murder charge.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

16-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Brother, Buries Dismembered Body After Argument Over Phone Lock

A 16-year-old boy in India has allegedly hacked his elder brother to death while the victim was asleep and buried his dismembered body parts inside their house, police said. The incident happened in Saharanpur, a city in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The teen boy was living with his 20-year-old brother Farman after the siblings' parents died a few years ago.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Aiden Fucci: Police claim video shows 14-year-old murder suspect’s mother scrubbing blood off his jeans

Crystal Smith, the mother of Aiden Fucci, the teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader to death, was filmed while she was allegedly cleaning blood off her son’s jeans, police have said.Investigators have released footage that they say shows the mother of 14-year-old Fucci, washing evidence off his pants just hours after he allegedly killed Trystyn Bailey, 13, by stabbing her 114 times.According to charging documents, Ms Smith allegedly washed her son’s blue jeans as he was being questioned by police about Bailey’s disappearance. Mr Fucci’s blue jeans later tested positive for blood.Numerous videos have been released by the Florida State...
Ohio StateWBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio mother, boyfriend plead not guilty in 4-year-old boy's overdose death

JACKSON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A mother and her boyfriend charged in the death of a 4-year-old boy who authorities say died of a drug overdose pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said on June 15, 22-year-old Jasmine Musick called 911 saying her son, Zayden Sprouse, was unresponsive and not breathing.
Arden-arcade, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Mother Now Arrested In 5-Year-Old Boy’s Death In Arden Arcade

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — A young boy’s mother has now been arrested in connection to his death in Arden Arcade earlier this month. The 5-year-old boy was found not breathing back on Aug. 3 along the 2500 block of Fair Oaks Boulevard. Medics rushed the boy to the hospital, but the sheriff’s office said he died several days later. Detectives said a medical evaluation found the boy had been subjected to abuse, but exactly how the boy died has not been detailed. Jason Rahul Chitnis, 21, was then arrested on homicide and assault resulting in the death of a child charges. Deputies said he was not the boy’s father, but is the mother’s boyfriend. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that the boy’s mother – 26-year-old Dyamond Hudson – has also since been arrested in connection to the death. Hudson is facing charges of homicide and endangering the life or health of a child. Detectives say they do not believe there will be any further arrests in connection to the case.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of six-year-old boy in Riverside

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) has arrested two people in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy in Riverside in March. APD says that officers responded to a urgent check welfare call on March 7 just after 8 p.m. at the First Choice Emergency Room Center on E. Riverside Drive. The caller had reported to 911 that someone had brought an unresponsive child to the ER and that they were getting mixed information as to why the child was unresponsive. CPR was in progress.

Comments / 31

Community Policy