3-year-old boy died of internal bleeding after being viciously beaten by his mother’s boyfriend and the mother allegedly helped him cover up the murder
A mother and her boyfriend were arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son, authorities say. According to the court documents, the little boy died of internal bleeding after being viciously beaten by the boyfriend. Her 3-year-old son was found dead on his bedroom floor on the morning of July 5. The 31-year-old mother told authorities that his bruise-covered body was the result of him falling down on concrete and accidentally running into a table the previous day. Her 31-year-old boyfriend said that the child was bruised because he fell off of his bike about a week prior to his death.lawrencepost.com
