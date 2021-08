Grizzly Flats, CA…The fire activity in the early portion of the day increased due to the strong winds from the Southwest. The National Weather Service initiated a RED FLAG WARNING from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for strong southwest winds and low humidity. The main fire spread was to the northeast, aided by the winds and spotting of up to one mile. Fire-damaged timber continues to release in all areas causing rollout and ember cast. Ignitions are established easily in the very dry receptive fuel bed.