Malik Hornsby puts on show in second Arkansas scrimmage

What does the future hold at the position of quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks? KJ Jefferson may be "the guy" as the program heads into its second season under head coach Sam Pittman, but Malik Hornsby was the signal-caller that reportedly put on a show during the team's scrimmage this past weekend as just less than two weeks remain until the Razorbacks 2021 season kicks off. It was enough to garner some reaction from Late Kick host Josh Pate, who says Arkansas fans should not be surprise if Hornsby is worked into the equation this fall.