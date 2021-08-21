Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arkansas State

Malik Hornsby puts on show in second Arkansas scrimmage

By Trey Biddy
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRazorback redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Hornsby had a huge day on Saturday during Arkansas' second scrimmage of fall camp. With this being the final full scale scrimmage before the 2021 football season kicks off in two weeks, some more established players were held back or limited in their reps. With starting quarterback KJ Jefferson getting in and out fairly quickly during the 150-play scrimmage, that opened the door for Hornsby to show how much he has progressed.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Pittman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Razorback
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Fayetteville, ARallfans.co

Hornsby connects for a score

FAYETTEVILLE — Malik Hornsby’s roll-out touchdown pass to Bryce Stephens highlighted the “fastball” starts for the University of Arkansas offenses Tuesday. Working indoors at the Walker Pavilion at practice No. 10 of training camp, Hornsby ran a bootleg pass to his left and spied the freshman Stephens cutting deep across the field with nickelback Myles Slusher in pursuit.
Arkansas State247Sports

Arkansas football: Why QB Malik Hornsby is an 'interesting name to watch' for Razorbacks in 2021

What does the future hold at the position of quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks? KJ Jefferson may be "the guy" as the program heads into its second season under head coach Sam Pittman, but Malik Hornsby was the signal-caller that reportedly put on a show during the team's scrimmage this past weekend as just less than two weeks remain until the Razorbacks 2021 season kicks off. It was enough to garner some reaction from Late Kick host Josh Pate, who says Arkansas fans should not be surprise if Hornsby is worked into the equation this fall.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Bret Bielema Comment After Win Over Nebraska Is Going Viral

Bret Bielema’s debut as the head coach of the Illinois Fighting Illini went as well as he could’ve anticipated, as they took care of business against the Nebraska Cornhuskers this Saturday. Illinois’ season opener didn’t start off on a great note, especially since starting quarterback Brandon Peters went out in...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Scott Frost Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Season-Opening Loss

Just a few hours ago, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts told ESPN’s Gene Wojciechowski that Scott Frost isn’t “coaching for his job” this season. And yet, just a few hours later, Alberts might want to reconsider what he said early today. Nebraska allowed the first points of the day on a brutal safety taken during a special team play.
NFLbardown.com

After losing the QB battle in Denver, Drew Lock's response is utterly heartbreaking

Throughout the offseason, there have been a number of quarterback battles taking place around the NFL. Most had to do with incoming rookies, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones and Trey Lance all doing their best to show they’ve got what it takes to start immediately, but the Broncos’ camp battle was a little different.
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
NFL247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit identifies college QBs that could build NFL draft buzz in 2022

With the 2021 college football season right around the corner, all eyes will be on the quarterback class ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. During a recent episode of The Adam Schefter Podcast, college football expert Kirk Herbstreit identified four quarterbacks who really have a chance to have a breakout season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Tua Tagovailoa offers thoughts on Alabama against Miami Hurricanes

Tua Tagovailoa has interest in both sides of the upcoming game between Alabama and Miami. The former Crimson Tide quarterback, now in Miami with the NFL’s Dolphins, was asked during Wednesday’s media availability about the marquee matchup. “It’s tough,” Tagovailoa said. “I don’t know what Alabama looks like. I don’t...
Michigan StatePosted by
WolverineDigest

Kirk Herbstreit Gives Honest Take On Michigan, Jim Harbaugh

College Football analyst Kirk Herbstreit recently shared his thoughts on the current state of the Michigan Football program, including Jim Harbaugh's job performance through six seasons. Not surprisingly, Herbstreit sees plenty of room for improvement. "Honestly, they're still trying to build it back up," Herbstreit said on the Tobin and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Reggie Bush is ready for the NCAA's reckoning

Reggie Bush is ready for the changes coming to college football, anticipates big things for Clay Helton and USC this fall and makes his playoff and Heisman picks. It’s mid-afternoon in late August and officially the hottest day of the year where I’m at. It’s the type of oppressive humidity that lets you know college football season is right around the corner. If not for the heat, it would be the greatest time of the year.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama LB blocks punt that's recovered for TD in UCLA vs. Hawai'i

Former Alabama linebacker Ale Kaho now plays for the UCLA Bruins. Kaho transferred from the Crimson Tide to the Bruins this past offseason, and he’s already on the field making plays for Chip Kelly’s defense. UCLA hosted its opening season game against Hawai’i Saturday afternoon, and things got lopsided quick....

Comments / 0

Community Policy