Malik Hornsby puts on show in second Arkansas scrimmage
Razorback redshirt freshman quarterback Malik Hornsby had a huge day on Saturday during Arkansas' second scrimmage of fall camp. With this being the final full scale scrimmage before the 2021 football season kicks off in two weeks, some more established players were held back or limited in their reps. With starting quarterback KJ Jefferson getting in and out fairly quickly during the 150-play scrimmage, that opened the door for Hornsby to show how much he has progressed.247sports.com
