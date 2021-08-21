'A true legacy left behind': Retired Neptune Beach police officer dies of COVID-19
A recently retired Neptune Beach Police Officer has passed away from complications due to COVID-19, the department announced Saturday.
Officer Eddie Bounds retired from NBPD on June 3 but had come back to work as a civilian employee. Shortly after returning to work, Bounds was hospitalized with COVID-19.
Bounds served the residents of Neptune Beach for 10 years and prior to that, he served in Jacksonville Beach for 23 years.
"Eddie was many things to many people. A husband, father, grandfather, public servant, coach, and dear friend to many. He was also the epitome of a Beaches Police Officer. A legend. A true legacy left behind," the department wrote in a Facebook post.
It is with profound sadness and the heaviest of hearts we share with you the passing of Officer Eddie Bounds.
