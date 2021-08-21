Cancel
Illinois Man Killed by a Bear While Camping in Smoky Mountains

By Doc Holliday
 7 days ago
It's dangerous when you camp where apex predators live. That appears to sadly be the case for an Illinois man that was killed by a bear while camping in the Smoky Mountains. CBS News is reporting that Patrick Medura of Elgin, Illinois was camping in Smoky Mountains National Park in September of last year. Campers nearby found Patrick's body and also saw a bear nearby. The report indicates that it has now been determined that was the bear that took Patrick's life. It's taken that long for the medical examiner to make the death an official wildlife casualty.

