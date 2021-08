NASA's Perseverance rover will soon try again to snag its first Mars sample. Perseverance landed inside the Red Planet's Jezero Crater this past February, on a mission to hunt for signs of ancient Mars life and collect dozens of drilled samples for future return to Earth. On Aug. 6, the car-sized robot attempted to grab the first of those samples, but things didn't go according to plan: The rock Perseverance drilled into turned out to be surprisingly soft, breaking into crumbly bits that didn't make it into the sampling tube.