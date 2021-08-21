Smash creator Sakurai opens up about retiring: “I can’t count how many times I’ve wanted to quit”

Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the "Super Smash Bros." series, always stirs up fans when it comes to any talk of retirement. Just earlier this year, he said he might be on his way out, which may have come as a surprise to many fans of Nintendo's ultimate crossover series. However, longtime followers probably know that the "Smash Bros." legend has already thought of quitting more times than he could count. On that topic, the "Smash Bros." creator revealed some of his more intimate thoughts on retirement during a recent episode of Harada's Bar, a talk show hosted by "Tekken" director Katsuhiro Harada.