Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Smash creator Sakurai opens up about retiring: “I can’t count how many times I’ve wanted to quit”

dexerto.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary developer Masahiro Sakurai opened up about his drive to make games, and what would compel the Smash Bros. creator to one day call it quits. For over 30 years, Sakurai has been in the games industry, leaving his mark on millions of fans around the world. After years of work and struggle, it’s getting closer to the time when people would start thinking about retiring.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katsuhiro Harada
Person
Masahiro Sakurai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Mobile#Art#Smash Bros#Bandai Namco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Smash Bros creator Masahiro Sakurai is planning to “work as long as I can”

Katsuhiro Harada, the producer of Tekken and the general manager from Bandai Namco, has had the chance to interview and discuss video games with the exceptionally hard working Smash Bros creator, Masahiro Sakurai. The topic for the recent video is about retirement as both Katsuhiro Harada and Masahiro Sakurai are 51 years of age, with the general population of Japan retiring at 65 (soon to be 70). Mr. Sakurai says in the interview that he is planning to work as long as he possibly can to satisfy himself and the fans.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Smash Bros. Creator Breaks His Silence On Wanting To Quit

Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the "Super Smash Bros." series, always stirs up fans when it comes to any talk of retirement. Just earlier this year, he said he might be on his way out, which may have come as a surprise to many fans of Nintendo's ultimate crossover series. However, longtime followers probably know that the "Smash Bros." legend has already thought of quitting more times than he could count. On that topic, the "Smash Bros." creator revealed some of his more intimate thoughts on retirement during a recent episode of Harada's Bar, a talk show hosted by "Tekken" director Katsuhiro Harada.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Cosmos: "I don't want Smash to be the only thing I do anymore"

The Ultimate community has diverged on several different paths since offline tournaments paused. Many tried their best playing in the online era, focused on different games, or retired altogether. One of the most interesting cases is that of Brian “Cosmos” Kalu. Since the pandemic, Cosmos has been extremely busy. He’s...
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Masahiro Sakurai “can’t count” the number of times he’s wanted to stop making games, but keeps trucking along

Last week Tekken producer and living legend Katsuhiro Harada sat down with the inimitable Masahiro Sakurai to discuss a variety of topics, including Sakurai’s inability to drink water (Friendly NinWire Reminder: stay hydrated, loyal readers). This week’s conversation broached a similarly wide and varied topics, such as Sakurai’s inability to drink alcohol, his main hobby (not video games, but driving), and also his memories of the 2011 Tohoku earthquake.
Video GamesComicBook

Did the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Just Tease the Final DLC Character?

Did Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai just tease the final DLC character? Probably not, but some Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players think that's exactly what Sakurai recently did on Twitter this week. iI you don't follow Sakurai on Twitter, all you need to know is he posts a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate image every day. This week, one of these images was a Terminator 2 reference, or more specifically, August 23rd's image was a reference to Ken, underneath lava, giving a thumbs up, which happens at the end of the movie. It's a famous scene, and one 2016's DOOM reboot pays homage to.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

No, Doomguy is NOT the last Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC fighter

Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai begged the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate community to stop speculating who would be the last DLC. So naturally, Smash players have decided to start wildly speculating who the last DLC fighter will be. In a recent interview, Sakurai opened up about the pressure he feels...
CelebritiesNintendo Enthusiast

Masahiro Sakurai discusses his health and the secret to his eternal youth

On episode 3 of the discussion between Masahiro Sakurai and Katsuhiro Harada at Harada’s Bar, the two discussed several smaller topics, many of them stemming from questions asked on Twitter, such as questions of Sakurai’s health and the secret of his eternal youth (or how he maintains such a youthful appearance, anyway). The answers were light and underwhelming, but here they are!
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Ranking the Super Smash Bros. Games From Worst To Best

There are few franchises that seem to have been played by almost everyone in the world at least once. Standing with titans like Pac-Man, Mario Kart, and Call of Duty, Super Smash Bros. is a household name. Chances are, if you visited a friend’s house when you were a kid, walked down the hall of your dorm, or simply play a lot of video games, you’ve encountered at least one match in this iconic series. To some people, the Smash Bros. games are some of the best party and fighting games that have ever been made.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Pokimane opens up on Valorant ranked issues: “People get weird about me being a girl”

Twitch star streamer Pokimane opened up on Twitter about her struggles climbing ranked Valorant, saying it’s hard being a girl using voice communication. Valorant is a game that requires its players to coordinate with each other using voice comms. Players who speak to their teammates in solo-queue typically have an easier time playing as a team than those who play muted and use only pings to communicate information.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Overwatch 2 cosplayer blinks into the future as flawless sequel Tracer

Sammyscosplay is one of the most phenomenal cosplayers in the world, and she made Overwatch fans proud with a mind-blowing take on Tracer’s new look in the upcoming sequel. It feels like a lifetime ago when Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019. Since then, we’ve seen delay after delay, leading some fans to believe that interest in the game could die off before it even releases in 2022.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Will Apex Legends get a TV show? Everything we know

Apex Legends’ incredibly popularity has spawned rumors of a spin-off TV show, potentially dropping on Netflix. While very little has been confirmed by EA or Respawn Entertainment, some rumors and leaks have emerged. Here’s everything we know, as of August 2021. One of the most popular aspects of Apex Legends...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Gamescom Awards winners led by Bandai Namco, Xbox, and Ubisoft

The Gamescom Awards' winners have been announced, with Bandai Namco winning six of the awards — with Elden Ring picking up four — including Best Line-up. Xbox and Ubisoft came in behind with three awards each for games such as Halo Infinite and Far Cry 6. The news comes via...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch streamer Erobb speechless after rookie mistakes during VR stream

Popular Twitch streamer Eric ‘erobb221’ Robbins made a mistake that only a Twitch rookie could make, that being forgetting to show your gameplay while playing in VR, and believing Twitch chat. Over the last decade, virtual reality technology has drastically changed the way you can enjoy gaming, and it can...

Comments / 1

Community Policy