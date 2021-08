A 19-year-old boy has been named as one of the people who died while trying to flee Afghanistan by climbing onto a departing US military plane.Zaki Anvari was a former Afghan national youth team footballer who, according to his Facebook profile, lived in Kabul and was once a student at the city’s Esteghlal High School.Despite the circumstances surrounding his death still being unclear, Afghan officials say Zaki died after falling from the C-17 aircraft while it was in the air.Conflicting reports, originating from a local journalist, suggest the teenager died in the plane’s landing gear, but this has not...