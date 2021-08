Jalen Hurts only played two series at quarterback last Thursday against the Steelers, and he was 3-7 for 54 yards:. “I mean, I want to come on the field and complete every pass, score touchdowns every time I touch the field. The competitor in me is like, ‘Damn.’ But I think it was a good day. I think it was, you know, we have to be better on third down (the Eagles were 0-for-8 in the game), for sure. But coming out there, for the most part, executing. There’s a lot to learn from that, always.”