Victor Oladipo is a wild card for the Heat

Victor Oladipo returning to form would lessen the burden on offense-only players such as Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Oladipo, who recently signed a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract to stay with the Heat, could be the key that unlocks Miami’s future, writes Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Winderman writes that because the Heat hold Oladipo’s Bird Rights, they can’t trade him this season without his consent, but they also can re-sign him next year without eating into their cap space. Considering the lack of star power on the 2022 free agency market, if Olapido is able to recover from his quad injury, that could be a bet that pays off in a big way, as his defense, slashing, and shooting ability fits perfectly alongside stars Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo.

Oladipo returning to form would also lessen the burden on offense-only players such as Duncan Robinson and Tyler Herro, Winderman writes, while insulating them to form a smothering defensive unit even with their presence.

