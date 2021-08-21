Cancel
Anniston, AL

Editor James Bennett's column: Anniston can learn from other downtown success stories

By James Bennett, Executive Editor, jbennett@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Anniston wants to extend the Chief Ladiga Trail as part of an effort to make downtown a destination again. Mayor Jack Draper counts himself among local leaders who support using millions of dollars to finish the trail from the outskirts of the city to the downtown train station. Anniston wants to position itself as a destination for cyclists, who can ride here from Atlanta on one of the best bike trails in the country.

