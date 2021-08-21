Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

Are you tired of talking about Jaylon Smith yet? You might be, but the topic seems to keep cropping up somehow, someway. But this week good ol’ number nine had his name in the news again, but it wasn’t for how he played in practice or something he said to the media. Instead, he found his name in plugged-in analyst Gregg Rosenthal’s “2021 NFL roster bubble: Notable players who could be traded or cut” article put out on the NFL.com website.