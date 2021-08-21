Cancel
NFL

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Battle of Texas kicks off on Saturday night with the state’s two NFL teams renewing their annual preseason rivalry. The Houston Texans (1-0) looked solid in their exhibition opener, defeating the Green Bay Packers 26-7 behind running back Scottie Phillips’ 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, taking the place of sidelined starter Deshaun Watson, completed all four of his pass attempts for 40 yards.

