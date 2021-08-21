Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys preseason game: Live stream, time, date, how to watch
The Battle of Texas kicks off on Saturday night with the state’s two NFL teams renewing their annual preseason rivalry. The Houston Texans (1-0) looked solid in their exhibition opener, defeating the Green Bay Packers 26-7 behind running back Scottie Phillips’ 66 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor, taking the place of sidelined starter Deshaun Watson, completed all four of his pass attempts for 40 yards.allfans.co
