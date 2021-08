There are two dates at the top of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ head: June 17, 2022, and Aug. 23, 2022. These are, respectively, the filing deadline for Florida statewide office and the statewide primary election next year. The chaos that DeSantis is unleashing on the state revolves around ensuring that he doesn’t allow anyone to get to his political right on any issue and close off the potential of a bruising and potentially losing reelection bid next year.