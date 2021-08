Kentucky saw the third-highest day of new positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began Wednesday. The Commonwealth also has the highest positivity-rate seen so far at 13.16%. These were among the updates from Governor Andy Beshear in a video uploaded to social media. Announcing 4,849 new cases, with 1,518 being in children age 18 and younger, Beshear discussed the ability for Kentuckians to fight the virus, but choosing not to.