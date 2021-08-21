5 LA Rams players who need to show up vs. Raiders

There are always two sides to a debate. On one side is heads, on the other is tails, two sides of the same coin. In fact, much of what we know is made up of opposites, or binary thinking. To be or not to be, that is the question. And for all the good, there is the bad. For all of the highs, there are corresponding lows. It’s a tricky business being an NFL head coach. When the guys are feeling down and discouraged, it’s his job to motivate and ignite enthusiasm.